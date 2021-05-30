Pop Smoke & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Hello” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Another Pop Smoke single reaches #1 at rhythmic radio, as the late Pop Smoke’s “Hello (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)” tops this week’s Mediabase chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Hello” seizes the throne from Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON).” The Pop Smoke-A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie collaboration received ~6,141 spins, besting last week’s mark by 254 plays.
“Peaches” slides to #2 this week, while Mooski’s “Track Star” climbs two spots to #3. Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #4.
Down two places, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” takes #5.
Loading…