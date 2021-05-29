in Music News

Natti Natasha & Becky G’s “Ram Pam Pam” Enters Top 4 On Global YouTube Songs Chart; “Fallon” Performance, Official Video Top 10 On Videos Chart

Both videos made a huge impact during the tracking period.

Natti Natasha & Becky G - Fallon performance screen | Pina Records / as aired on NBC

Although the performance premiered early on the morning of May 18, Natti Natasha and Becky G’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” rendition of “Ram Pam Pam” caught fire during the May 21-27 tracking period.

Coupled with heightened interest in the original/official music video, the performance sends “Ram Pam Pam” flying into the upper reaches of this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Credited with 45.8 million total eligible plays during the tracking period, “Ram Pam Pam” jumps twenty-three places to #4 on this week’s listing.

The aforementioned videos each contributed heavily; the “Fallon” performance earns #8 (+83) on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with 21.3 million views. A view count of 21.2 million lifts the official music video fifteen places to #9.

Natti Natasha and Becky G concurrently improve to #25 and #38, respectively, on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

