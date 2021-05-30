in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The megahit reaches #1 on the all-genre iTunes chart.

Olivia Rodrigo in good 4 u | video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Since launching on May 14, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” has been posting incredible numbers on all digital music platforms. It has, for example, been a record-breaking perform on Spotify.

Due to the presence of some heavy-hitter sales performers, it had not, however, reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

That changed Sunday afternoon, as the song officially reached the pinnacle position. It sits in the top spot as of press time at 5:15PM ET.

“good 4 u” seized the throne from BTS’ “Butter (Hotter Remix),” which is now #2 on the chart. Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” follows at #3, ahead of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” at #4, and the original “Butter” at #5.

btsdababydua lipagood 4 umasked wolfolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Jumps Into Top 25 At Pop Radio, Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Soars Into Top 30

All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Enters Top 5 At Alternative Radio; Coldplay, Mike Shinoda, Iann Dior & UPSAHL Songs Top 10