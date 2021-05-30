Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Since launching on May 14, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” has been posting incredible numbers on all digital music platforms. It has, for example, been a record-breaking perform on Spotify.

Due to the presence of some heavy-hitter sales performers, it had not, however, reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

That changed Sunday afternoon, as the song officially reached the pinnacle position. It sits in the top spot as of press time at 5:15PM ET.

“good 4 u” seized the throne from BTS’ “Butter (Hotter Remix),” which is now #2 on the chart. Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” follows at #3, ahead of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” at #4, and the original “Butter” at #5.