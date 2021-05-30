in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Jumps Into Top 25 At Pop Radio, Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Soars Into Top 30

“good 4 u” and “Leave Before You Love Me” are soaring at pop radio.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

As “deja vu” rises to a new peak of #12 and “drivers license” holds at #15, another Olivia Rodrigo single is soaring up the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Good 4 u,” that single, officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s listing.

Played 3,725 times during the May 23-29 tracking period, “good 4 u” soars twelve places to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,661, representing the pop format’s #2 airplay gain (after BTS’ “Butter”).

— Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” concurrently makes a big debut on this week’s chart, rocketing from below the chart at #45 to inside the Top 30 at #27.

The collaboration received 2,742 tracking week plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,187. It follows only “Butter” and “good 4 u” as the week’s #3 airplay gainer.

