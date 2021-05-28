Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Her Own Streaming Record As “Good 4 U” Posts Biggest Weekly Total Ever On Spotify Charts

For the second time this year, Olivia Rodrigo has broken the record for most global Spotify streams in a single week (per filtered Spotify Charts data).

According to Spotify Charts, Rodrigo’s new “good 4 u” received 84,131,760 global Spotify plays during the May 21-27 tracking period. Easily enough for #1 on this week’s chart, the count tops the previous record of 80,764,045 set by Rodrigo’s own “drivers license.”

Rodrigo established the previous record during the January 15-21 tracking period. At that time, the record belonged to Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” (with 71,467,874).

The May 21-27 tracking period marked the second week of availability for “good 4 u” — and release week for Rodrigo’s overall debut album “SOUR.”