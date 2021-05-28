in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Her Own Streaming Record As “Good 4 U” Posts Biggest Weekly Total Ever On Spotify Charts

Rodrigo previously held the record with “drivers license.”

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

For the second time this year, Olivia Rodrigo has broken the record for most global Spotify streams in a single week (per filtered Spotify Charts data).

According to Spotify Charts, Rodrigo’s new “good 4 u” received 84,131,760 global Spotify plays during the May 21-27 tracking period. Easily enough for #1 on this week’s chart, the count tops the previous record of 80,764,045 set by Rodrigo’s own “drivers license.”

Rodrigo established the previous record during the January 15-21 tracking period. At that time, the record belonged to Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” (with 71,467,874).

The May 21-27 tracking period marked the second week of availability for “good 4 u” — and release week for Rodrigo’s overall debut album “SOUR.”

good 4 uolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John Spotted In iHeartRadio Awards Press Room

Three Versions Of BTS’ “Butter” Appear In Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart