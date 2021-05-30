Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; BTS’ “Butter,” Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Top 20

Glass Animals’ alternative crossover “Heat Waves” reaches another high on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up four places from last week’s position, “Heat Waves” earns #14 on the listing.

“Heat Waves” received 6,415 spins during the May 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 41.

— As “Heat Waves” goes Top 15, BTS’ “Butter” and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” hit the Top 20.

Played 5,692 times during the tracking period, “Butter” jumps eleven spots to #16. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,886, marking the pop format’s greatest weekly airplay gain.

A two-place rise concurrently lifts “You” to #20. The reigning dance radio #1 received 4,710 tracking period plays at pop (+364).