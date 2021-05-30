Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Jump Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” both soar into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up six places, “MONTERO” secures #7 on this week’s listing. “Kiss Me More” concurrently rises three places to #8.

“MONTERO” received ~10,563 spins during the May 23-29 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 2,110 plays, which ranks as the week’s #4 increase. Only BTS’ “Butter,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” and Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” enjoyed bigger gains this week.

“Kiss Me More” posted a tracking period play count of ~10,531, topping last week’s sum by 1,365. The substantial gain ranks as the week’s #5 increase.