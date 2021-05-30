in Music News

Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Nobody” reaches #1 on this week’s country chart.

Dylan Scott - Nobody video screen | BMI/YouTube

Up three places from last week’s position, Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” tops this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Nobody” earns the #1 position thanks to chart points, but it also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 23-29 tracking period. “Nobody” received ~8,787 spins (+1,815) and ~39.17 million audience impressions.

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” holds at #2 this week, as Dierks Bentley’s “Gone” ascends two spots to #3.

Eric Church’s “Hell Of A View,” last week’s leader, drops to #4 this week. Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” concurrently rises two spots to #5.

chris youngdierks bentleydylan scotteric churchkane brownluke combsnobody

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

