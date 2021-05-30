Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Up three places from last week’s position, Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” tops this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
“Nobody” earns the #1 position thanks to chart points, but it also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 23-29 tracking period. “Nobody” received ~8,787 spins (+1,815) and ~39.17 million audience impressions.
Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” holds at #2 this week, as Dierks Bentley’s “Gone” ascends two spots to #3.
Eric Church’s “Hell Of A View,” last week’s leader, drops to #4 this week. Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” concurrently rises two spots to #5.
Loading…