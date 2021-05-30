in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Celebrates 6th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Shy Away” has spent 75% of its chart run in the pinnacle position.

twenty one pilots - Shy Away video screen | Fueled By Ramen/WMG

The May 23-29 tracking period marks the eighth week on which twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” appears on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

It marks the song’s sixth week at #1.

Indeed, “Shy Away” keeps the #1 spot thanks to its ~3,541 tracking period plays. The count reflects a slight week-over-week gain of 23, but it still keeps the twenty one pilots tune ahead of the pack.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” stays at #2 this week, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” remains in the #3 position. The consistency continues through #4, where Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” spends another week.

The chart’s first shakeup comes at the #5 level; All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” rises one spot to that position.

ajrall time lowimagine dragonsonce in a lifetimeshy awaytwenty one pilotsweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Jump Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; BTS’ “Butter,” Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Top 20