Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Celebrates 6th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The May 23-29 tracking period marks the eighth week on which twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” appears on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

It marks the song’s sixth week at #1.

Indeed, “Shy Away” keeps the #1 spot thanks to its ~3,541 tracking period plays. The count reflects a slight week-over-week gain of 23, but it still keeps the twenty one pilots tune ahead of the pack.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” stays at #2 this week, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” remains in the #3 position. The consistency continues through #4, where Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” spends another week.

The chart’s first shakeup comes at the #5 level; All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” rises one spot to that position.