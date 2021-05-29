“Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu,” “Drivers License,” “Traitor,” “Enough For You” Were Olivia Rodrigo’s Most-Viewed “SOUR” Songs On YouTube This Week

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” launched during the May 21-27 tracking period, and each of the eleven tracks captured substantial interest on YouTube.

“Good 4 U,” the most recent official single (and smash) from the album, ranked as the album’s top performer. The song garnered 34.3 million total tracking week streams across all official/eligible uploads.

Fellow singles “deja vu” and “drivers license” unsurprisingly joined “good 4 u” in the Top 3. The former earned 17.7 million, while the latter garnered 15.8 million.

With respective view counts of 11.2 million and 11.1 million, album tracks “traitor” and “enough for you” ranked as the next-best performers.

How did all eleven “SOUR” tracks fare? An approximate look** at the rankings follows:

1) good 4 u

2) deja vu

3) drivers license

4) traitor

5) enough for you

6) happier

7) brutal

8) 1 step forward, 3 steps back

9) jealousy, jealousy

10) favorite crime

11) hope ur ok

“hope ur ok” received approximately 4.5 million streams; all others received over 5 million.

**Because the Top 5 tracks all made the Global YouTube Songs Chart, their official view counts are available. The other rankings are based on the preliminary/unofficial tallies on Rodrigo’s artist page.