Charli D’Amelio, Chase “LILHUDDY” Hudson Spotted On Red Carpet At 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards (Special Look)

This past Sunday, Dixie D’Amelio made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Thursday night, her sister Charli D’Amelio attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Charli, who convincingly ranks as TikTok’s most followed creator, posed for photos on the red carpet with fellow influencer (and charting modern rock artist) Chase “LILHUDDY” Hudson.

The two, who have been close for a while, recently appeared together in LILHUDDY’s “America’s Sweetheart” video.

FOX is handling broadcasting duties for this year’s iHeart ceremony, which commenced at 8PM ET (and will air at the same time in the west). The red carpet photos follow: