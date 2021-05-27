First Look: Katie Stevens, Lil Rel Howery Appear On June 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Freeform’s “The Bold Type” recently commenced its final season.

To support the last string of episodes, star Katie Stevens will appear on the June 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Stevens, who like Clarkson is an “American Idol” alumna, makes an in-studio appearance on the episode. The broadcast also features a visit from Lil Rel Howery and a chat with Seth Meyers.

Listings for the episode say that Kelly will additionally perform “That Kind Of Girl” (presumably referring to Patty Loveless’ “I’m That Kind Of Girl”) as her daily cover.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBCUniversal shared a few photos from the recent taping.