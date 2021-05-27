First Look: Katie Stevens, Lil Rel Howery Appear On June 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4166 -- Pictured: Katie Stevens -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Freeform’s “The Bold Type” recently commenced its final season.
To support the last string of episodes, star Katie Stevens will appear on the June 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Stevens, who like Clarkson is an “American Idol” alumna, makes an in-studio appearance on the episode. The broadcast also features a visit from Lil Rel Howery and a chat with Seth Meyers.
Listings for the episode say that Kelly will additionally perform “That Kind Of Girl” (presumably referring to Patty Loveless’ “I’m That Kind Of Girl”) as her daily cover.
Ahead of the broadcast, NBCUniversal shared a few photos from the recent taping.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4166 — Pictured: (l-r) Katie Stevens, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4166 — Pictured: Katie Stevens — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4166 — Pictured: (l-r) Katie Stevens, Lil Rel Howry, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
katie stevens lil rel howery the bold type the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…