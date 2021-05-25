in TV News

Chrissy Metz Appears On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” Following “This Is Us” Season Finale (First Look)

Chrissy Metz appears for a remote interview on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1470 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chrissy Metz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The penultimate season finale of NBC’s “This Is Us” will air at 10PM ET Tuesday night.

Following the broadcast and late local news coverage, principal cast member Chrissy Metz will an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Metz appears as a remote interview guest on the broadcast, which will run from 11:35PM-12:35AM ET. The episode will also feature a remote chat with Kevin Hart, as well as a musical performance by St. Vincent.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping. Those “first-look” images follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1470 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kevin Hart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

