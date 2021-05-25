Chrissy Metz Appears On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” Following “This Is Us” Season Finale (First Look)

The penultimate season finale of NBC’s “This Is Us” will air at 10PM ET Tuesday night.

Following the broadcast and late local news coverage, principal cast member Chrissy Metz will an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Metz appears as a remote interview guest on the broadcast, which will run from 11:35PM-12:35AM ET. The episode will also feature a remote chat with Kevin Hart, as well as a musical performance by St. Vincent.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping. Those “first-look” images follow: