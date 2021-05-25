in TV News

BTS Appears In Segment, Performs “Butter” On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Watch Now)

BTS takes the stage on Tuesday’s edition of “Colbert.”

A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Musical Guest BTS during Tuesday May 25, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Update: To celebrate the release of new single “Butter,” superstar group BTS appeared on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The seven group members appeared in a personality segment, during which they introduced Colbert and his audience to trendy hand gestures. They also delivered a performance of the aforementioned “Butter.”

Videos of both segments follow; a press screenshot from the performance is also below.

A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Musical Guest BTS during Tuesday May 25, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

====
Since launching this past Friday, BTS’ new single “Butter” has been breaking records — and commanding ample attention. Its list of accomplishments include posting the biggest opening day streaming total on Spotify Charts history and receiving the most opening day video views ever on YouTube. The song also just posted one of the best single-week pop radio add counts in modern music history.

To keep the momentum going, the superstar group will perform on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” News of the performance sparked considerable excitement when it was announced last week, and the anticipation has only grown immensely.

Tuesday’s “Colbert,” which also features interview guest Gayle King, will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. A video of the performance will be posted upon availability.

btsbuttercbsstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chrissy Metz Appears On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” Following “This Is Us” Season Finale (First Look)

Lauren Daigle’s “Hold On To Me” Flies Back Into Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Performance