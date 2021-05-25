Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Earns Airplay, Ongoing Streaming Success Ahead Of Next Week’s Official Pop Radio Impact

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” will officially impact pop radio in conjunction with the June 1 Mediabase add board, but as Headline Planet has been noting, the song has already been receiving considerable support at the format.

“Build A Bitch,” Poarch’s debut single, received opening day airplay from some key pop stations. Its support has grown since, with numerous major market stations adding the song to their playlists. Stations like SiriusXM Hits 1 and San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW have been enthusiastically playing the song; according to Mediabase, the former has played the song 41 times over the last seven days, and the latter has offered 35 spins.

Chicago’s B96, Los Angeles’ 97.1 NOW, and San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 also rank among the early supporters.

The radio growth comes as “Build A Bitch” remains a force on streaming platforms. The music video, which was last week’s #1 video on YouTube, just crossed the 100 million view mark. The song is also impressively positioned at #23 on the daily Global Spotify Chart and #28 on the US Spotify Chart.

“Build A Bitch” debuted on this past week’s Billboard Hot 100, and its early success earned Poarch #6 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

AllAccess first reported the June 1 impact date.