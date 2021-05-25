in Music News

BTS’ “Butter” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

BTS scores its best adds week ever with “Butter.”

BTS - Butter video screen | HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC/Columbia

Suffice it to say, pop radio was very excited about BTS’ new single.

Picked up by a whopping 180 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Butter” dominantly ranks as the week’s most added song.

One of the best single-week adds counts attained in the modern era, the figure also represents a career-best for BTS. The group’s previous high mark was 171 first-week stations, achieved by “Dynamite” last summer.

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” which won support from 115 stations, takes second place on the add board.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” also fared well, earning third place with 86 adds.

Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” follows in fourth with 19 pickups. With 16 adds each, DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” and Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” (13 adds, 7th-most), GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (10 adds, 8th-most), Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” (9 adds, 9th-most), Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Jackson Wang’s “LMLY” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).

