J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray’s “m y . l i f e” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

The #2 song on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 received a healthy showing of support at rhythmic radio this week.

Picked up by 42 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e (with 21 Savage & Morray)” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A playlist pickup for 33 stations, Internet Money’s “His & Hers (featuring Don Toliver, Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert)” takes second place on this week’s add board.

BTS’ “Butter” follows in third place with 25 adds, while an add count of 21 positions Post Malone’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” in fourth place.

With 19 adds each, Anitta’s “Girl From Rio (featuring DaBaby)” and Don Toliver’s “What You Need” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable rhythmic options: H.E.R.’s “Come Through (featuring Chris Brown)” (17 adds, 7th-most), Rowdy Rebel & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “9 Bridge” (8 adds, 8th-most), Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” (7 adds, 9th-most), Saweetie’s “Fast (Motion)” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne’s “Seeing Green” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).