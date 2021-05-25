Songs By BTS, DJ Khaled, Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae Added By 102.7 KIIS FM Los Angeles

A virtual lock for this week’s most added honor, BTS’ “Butter” picked up support from a considerable number of pop radio stations this week.

That list includes west coast standout 102.7 KIIS FM.

The Los Angeles-based station also added DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby),” Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” to its official playlist this week.

“Butter” and “You” are already charting at pop radio; “Leave Before You Love Me” and “I Did It” are trending to debut this week.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.