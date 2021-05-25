in Music News

Songs By BTS, DJ Khaled, Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae Added By 102.7 KIIS FM Los Angeles

The big west coast station added four songs to its playlist.

BTS - Butter concept photo | Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

A virtual lock for this week’s most added honor, BTS’ “Butter” picked up support from a considerable number of pop radio stations this week.

That list includes west coast standout 102.7 KIIS FM.

The Los Angeles-based station also added DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby),” Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” to its official playlist this week.

“Butter” and “You” are already charting at pop radio; “Leave Before You Love Me” and “I Did It” are trending to debut this week.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

btsbutterdababydj khaledi did itjonas brothersleave before you love melil babymarshmellomegan thee stallionregardtate mcraetroye sivanyou

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Has Huge Day Four; Album Rules Entire Top 10 On US Spotify Chart, Single “Good 4 U” Has Biggest Global Day Yet

BTS’ “Butter” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song