Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Arrive On Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.
Shortly before the ceremony, the pop star and “The Voice” coach walked the official red carpet. He did not do so alone.
At different points, Jonas posed with his wife Priyanka Chopra, his brothers Kevin and Joe, and Marshmello. Collectively, the Jonas Brothers will be joining Marshmello to perform their new single “Leave Before You Love Me.”
NBC is hosting this year’s ceremony, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Prior to the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of red carpet photos:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Loading…