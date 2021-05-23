Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Arrive On Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.

Shortly before the ceremony, the pop star and “The Voice” coach walked the official red carpet. He did not do so alone.

At different points, Jonas posed with his wife Priyanka Chopra, his brothers Kevin and Joe, and Marshmello. Collectively, the Jonas Brothers will be joining Marshmello to perform their new single “Leave Before You Love Me.”

NBC is hosting this year’s ceremony, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Prior to the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of red carpet photos: