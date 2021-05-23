in TV News

Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Arrive On Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Nick will be hosting the show; he, Kevin and Joe will also be joining Marshmello for a performance.

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)

Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards.

Shortly before the ceremony, the pop star and “The Voice” coach walked the official red carpet. He did not do so alone.

At different points, Jonas posed with his wife Priyanka Chopra, his brothers Kevin and Joe, and Marshmello. Collectively, the Jonas Brothers will be joining Marshmello to perform their new single “Leave Before You Love Me.”

NBC is hosting this year’s ceremony, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Prior to the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of red carpet photos:

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Priyanka Chopra arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Special Look: Karol G, Doja Cat Saweetie, Kehlani Walk Red Carpet At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” Mimi Webb’s “Good Without,” Sara Kays’ “Remember That Night,” NF’s “Just Like You” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio