Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” Joins Top 20 At Pop Radio; Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” Top 25

One week after hitting the Top 25, Kali Uchis’ “telepatía” enters the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up another three places this week, the song earns #20 on the chart. “Telepatía” received 5,029 spins during the May 16-22 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 917 spins.

— As “telepatía” hits the Top 20 at pop radio, Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” moves into the Top 25.

The past Eurovision winner posted a tracking period play count of 3,074 (+205). Said count lifts the enduring song one place to #25 on this week’s chart.

— Both are also charting prominently at other radio formats. “Telepatía” joins the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, while “Arcade” bullets at #17 on the hot adult contemporary listing.