BTS’ “Butter” Officially Debuts As Pop Radio’s #27 Song; Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Makes Top 30

The #27 debut is the best yet for a BTS song.

BTS - Butter video screen | HYBE/BIGHIT/Columbia

Despite not arriving until the sixth day, BTS’ “Butter” received a significant amount of pop radio airplay during the May 16-22 tracking period. As a result, it makes a strong debut on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

“Butter” starts at #27 on the listing, courtesy of its 2,806 tracking week spins. The initial chart position and spin count both rank as the best ever for a BTS single, surpassing the 2,128 spins (and #32 position) for last summer’s “Dynamite.”

— “Butter” is one of two additions to this week’s Top 30. Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn),” the other, rises one place to #30 on the strength of its 1,667 tracking week spins (+355).

