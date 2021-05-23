in Music News

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo Songs Top 15

“Beautiful Mistakes,” “MONTERO,” and “deja vu” rise at pop radio.

As it moves into the runner-up spot at hot adult contemporary radio, Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistake (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” makes the Top 10 at pop.

Up two places, the collaboration earns #9 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. “Beautiful Mistakes” received 9,463 spins during the May 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 159.

— Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” concurrently reach the Top 15 on this week’s chart.

Played 8,453 times during the tracking period (+1,896), “MONTERO” rises four spots to #13. The airplay gain of 1,896 ranks as the week’s second-best (only BTS’ “Butter,” which was new to the listing this week, added more spins).

“deja vu” meanwhile rises two spots to #14 on the strength of its 7,775 spins (+307).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

