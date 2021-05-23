in TV News

Special Look: Karol G, Doja Cat Saweetie, Kehlani Walk Red Carpet At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Big music names appear on the official red carpet.

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: In this image released on May 23, (l-r) Karol G arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards ceremony does not begin until 8PM ET/5PM PT, but numerous high-profile names have already made an impact on the red carpet.

Those recently spotted include Karol G, Doja Cat Saweetie, and Kehlani.

Karol G and Doja Cat (who will be taking the stage with SZA) are part of the performer lineup for the show, which is emanating from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Nick Jonas is hosting the event, which will air on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, NBCUniversal shared photos of the aforementioned women on the show’s official red carpet.

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Doja Cat arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: In this image released on May 23, (l-r) Karol G arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: In this image released on May 23, (l-r) Kehlani arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: In this image released on May 23, Saweetie arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

