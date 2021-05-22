in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Songs Claim Seven Top 10 Places On Global Apple Music Chart, 6 Top 10 Rankings On US Chart

“good 4 u” was the top song on both listings.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR Cover | via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” launched Friday, and it made an immediate impact on numerous music platforms.

That list includes Apple Music, on which the album’s tracks fared exceptionally well. Seven songs from the album appear in the Top 10 on the Global Apple Music Chart for Friday, May 21. Six, meanwhile, hold Top 10 positions on the US listing.

All eleven tracks, moreover, appear in the Top 20 on both charts.

The album’s Global and US chart positions follow (note that “good 4 u,” “deja vu,” and “drivers license” launched in advance of the album; the rest are new entries):

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” on the Global Apple Music Chart
1) good 4 u
2) deja vu
4) traitor
5) brutal
7) enough for you
8) 1 step forward, 3 steps back
10) happier
11) drivers license
14) jealousy, jealousy
15) favorite crime
18) hope ur ok

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” on the US Apple Music Chart
1) good 4 u
3) traitor
4) deja vu
5) brutal
8) enough for you
10) 1 step forward, 3 steps back
11) happier
13) jealousy, jealousy
15) favorite crime
16) drivers license
17) hope ur ok

