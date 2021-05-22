Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Songs Claim Seven Top 10 Places On Global Apple Music Chart, 6 Top 10 Rankings On US Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” launched Friday, and it made an immediate impact on numerous music platforms.

That list includes Apple Music, on which the album’s tracks fared exceptionally well. Seven songs from the album appear in the Top 10 on the Global Apple Music Chart for Friday, May 21. Six, meanwhile, hold Top 10 positions on the US listing.

All eleven tracks, moreover, appear in the Top 20 on both charts.

The album’s Global and US chart positions follow (note that “good 4 u,” “deja vu,” and “drivers license” launched in advance of the album; the rest are new entries):

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” on the Global Apple Music Chart

1) good 4 u

2) deja vu

4) traitor

5) brutal

7) enough for you

8) 1 step forward, 3 steps back

10) happier

11) drivers license

14) jealousy, jealousy

15) favorite crime

18) hope ur ok

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” on the US Apple Music Chart

1) good 4 u

3) traitor

4) deja vu

5) brutal

8) enough for you

10) 1 step forward, 3 steps back

11) happier

13) jealousy, jealousy

15) favorite crime

16) drivers license

17) hope ur ok