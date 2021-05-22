Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Starts At #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

As the audio conquered platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, the video for Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” enjoyed considerable success on YouTube.

Viewed 38.1 million times during the May 14-20 tracking period, the “good 4 u” video starts at #3 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The single concurrently debuts at #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. Said chart accounts for views on all eligible uploads; “good 4 u” received 48.4 million such views this week.

The song found particular success in the US, earning #2 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart and #1 on the US YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “good 4 u” and her previous releases “drivers license” and “deja vu,” Rodrigo takes #24 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.