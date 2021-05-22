in Music News, New Music

Aespa’s “Next Level” Debuts In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart After Mid-Week Release

“Next Level” did not premiere until day four of the tracking period.

aespa - Next Level video screen | SM Entertainment

Despite not launching until the middle of the May 14-20 tracking period, aespa’s “Next Level” made a predictably big splash on YouTube.

The new music video received an impressive 24.9 million views during the May 14-20 tracking period. The count slots “Next Level” at #5 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With other eligible uploads added to the count, “Next Level” received 31.3 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. With that figure, “Next Level” earns #9 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

— “Next Level” concurrently debuts at #1 on the South Korea-specific iterations of the aforementioned charts.

