Billboard Hot 100: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Reclaims Spot As #1 Song In America

Billboard typically reveals the highlights of its Hot 100 chart on Monday afternoon, before sharing the full chart early Tuesday morning. Without explanation (at least thus far), Billboard delayed this week’s announcement.

The publication initially promised the reveal on Tuesday, but ultimately waited until Wednesday morning to reveal that Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” has returned to #1 on the chart. The song, which is the debut offering from their Silk Sonic project, is celebrating a second week at #1. It was #2 last week.

In a statement about the delay, Billboard says that it and its main data provider “conducted standard audits on reported data, working with data partners to recognize and resolve anomalies.”

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rises two spots to a new high of #2 this week. Going into this week’s reveal, many chart-watchers were expecting “Levitating” to reach #1.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” holds at #3, as The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” slides three spots to #4. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” holds at #5.

— This week’s chart features one new addition to the Top 10, as J. Cole’s “i n t e r l u d e” debuts at #8.