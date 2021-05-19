Stacey Abrams Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote interview with Stacey Abrams.

During the interview, Abrams talks about her efforts to combat voter suppression and protect democracy. She also discusses the influence of her parents, as well as any future political ambitions.

Abrams additionally touches on her literary work, including “While Justice Sleeps” and the romance novels she wrote under a pen name.

Set to also feature Dave Bautista and Lady A, Wednesday’s “Ellen” will air later this afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy an early-release video of the Stacey Abrams interview.