Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani & Saweetie, More Confirmed For May 25 “The Voice” Finale; Song Choices Also Announced

NBC revealed what to expect on the May 25 “The Voice” finale.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1914B -- Pictured: Lauren Daigle -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Season twenty of “The Voice” will come to a close this Tuesday, May 25, and the broadcast will offer far more than the voting results.

NBC just announced numerous high-profile performers — as well as their song choices — for the two-hour broadcast:

– Justin Bieber will deliver a medley of “Peaches” and “Hold On.”
– Maroon 5 will perform “Beautiful Mistakes.”
– Snoop Dogg and DJ Battlecat will perform “Sittin on Blades.”
– Gwen Stefani and Saweetie will team for their collaboration “Slow Clap.”
– Thomas Rhett will play “Country Again.”
– OneRepublic will offer a performance of new single “Run.”
– Lauren Daigle will deliver the TV premiere of her recently released single “Hold On To Me.”
– Ben Platt will sing “Imagine.”
– Kelsea Ballerini will perform “half of my hometown.”

Set to air from 9-11PM ET/PT, the finale will conclude by crowning this season’s “The Voice” winner. Cam Anthony, Jordan Matthew Young, Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, and Rachel Mac are all vying for the crown, and they will make their final cases for the vote during Monday’s two-hour performance show.

