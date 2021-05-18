Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Majid Jordan’s new “Waves Of Blue” received a substantial amount of support from pop radio programmers this week.

Picked up by 42 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Waves Of Blue” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” which won support from 40 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” follows in third with 22 pickups. Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” each added by 20 stations, tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Cheat Codes’ “Lean On Me (featuring Tinashe)” (19 adds, 6th-most), Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” (16 adds, 7th-most), NF’s “JUST LIKE YOU” (12 adds, 8th-most), Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Coldplay’s “Higher Power” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).