Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Also Earns Spot On 102.7 KIIS FM Radio Playlist

Major market radio stations are lining up to support “good 4 u.”

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Yet another major market radio station has added Olivia Rodrigo’s new song to its playlist.

Following the earlier reports that New York’s Z100 and Chicago’s B96 picked up the song, Headline Planet can now confirm that 102.7 KIIS FM has also added “good 4 u.” The powerhouse Los Angeles station confirmed the pickup in conjunction with the May 18 Mediabase add board.

“good 4 u” launched this past Friday to positive feedback, and its resonance has only grown in the days since. By Monday, the song was #1 on Spotify in both the US and across the globe.

Like “drivers license” and “deja vu,” the new song appears on Rodrigo’s forthcoming debut album “SOUR.”

