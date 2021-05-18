Joywave’s “Every Window Is A Mirror” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

Joywave’s “Every Window Is A Mirror” ranks as this week’s most added song at alternative radio.

The single won support from 15 Mediabase-monitored stations this week..

With adds from 14 stations, Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” follows in second place.

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” lands in third with 10 new adds, while an add count of 8 slots The Neighbourhood’s “Stargazing” in fourth. A playlist pickup for 7 new stations, CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” follows in fifth place.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” (6 adds, 6th-most), KENNYHOOPLA & Travis Barker’s “Hollywood Sucks” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tessa Violet’s “Games (featuring lovelytheband)” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), AURORA’s “Runaway” (4 adds, 9th-most), Kings Of Leon’s “Echoing” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Saint Motel’s “It’s All Happening” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), The Maine’s “Sticky” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie).