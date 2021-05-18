in Music News

Joywave’s “Every Window Is A Mirror” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

Joywave by Mary Ellen Matthews | Publicity photo courtesy of Hollywood Records

Joywave’s “Every Window Is A Mirror” ranks as this week’s most added song at alternative radio.

The single won support from 15 Mediabase-monitored stations this week..

With adds from 14 stations, Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” follows in second place.

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” lands in third with 10 new adds, while an add count of 8 slots The Neighbourhood’s “Stargazing” in fourth. A playlist pickup for 7 new stations, CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” follows in fifth place.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” (6 adds, 6th-most), KENNYHOOPLA & Travis Barker’s “Hollywood Sucks” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tessa Violet’s “Games (featuring lovelytheband)” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), AURORA’s “Runaway” (4 adds, 9th-most), Kings Of Leon’s “Echoing” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Saint Motel’s “It’s All Happening” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), The Maine’s “Sticky” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

