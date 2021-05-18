Ian Flanigan & Blake Shelton’s “Grow Up” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Performance

Season nineteen contestant Ian Flanigan returned to “The Voice” stage Monday night, teaming with his coach Blake Shelton for a performance of “Grow Up.”
On the heels of the performance, the very recently released song (billed as Ian Flanigan’s “Grow Up,” featuring Blake Shelton) began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.
As of press time at 1:40AM ET Tuesday morning, “Grow Up” is #5 on the all-genre song sales chart. It meanwhile ranks at #2 on the country-specific chart, trailing only Chayce Beckham’s potential “American Idol” coronation song “23.”
Flanigan took third place during his run on “The Voice.”
