Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Chart, Widens Lead On US Chart With Mammoth Day 4 Streaming Gains

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” has not simply been holding up since its launch this Friday — it has been gaining traction. The song enjoyed massive Spotify streaming gains on its fourth day in the market, consequently ascending to #1 on the Global Spotify Chart and widening its lead on the US Chart.

“Good 4 U” tops the Global Chart thanks to the 6,252,493 worldwide streams it received on Monday, May 17. The count reflects a gain of 31% from Sunday’s tally.

The new Rodrigo song meanwhile retains #1 on the US Chart thanks to its 2,667,878 American Monday streams. The figure bests Sunday’s sum by 35%, while topping that of Monday’s #2 song (J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e” with 1,783,151) by nearly 900,000 plays. It held a lead of about 230,000 on Sunday.

Although it has not been quite as dominant on Apple Music, it is still faring well on the platform. The song takes #6 on the platform’s daily Global Chart and #10 on the Daily US Chart, in each case besting all but a selection of tracks from the new J. Cole album.