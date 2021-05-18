in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Chart, Widens Lead On US Chart With Mammoth Day 4 Streaming Gains

“good 4 u” is making a major first week impact.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” has not simply been holding up since its launch this Friday — it has been gaining traction. The song enjoyed massive Spotify streaming gains on its fourth day in the market, consequently ascending to #1 on the Global Spotify Chart and widening its lead on the US Chart.

“Good 4 U” tops the Global Chart thanks to the 6,252,493 worldwide streams it received on Monday, May 17. The count reflects a gain of 31% from Sunday’s tally.

The new Rodrigo song meanwhile retains #1 on the US Chart thanks to its 2,667,878 American Monday streams. The figure bests Sunday’s sum by 35%, while topping that of Monday’s #2 song (J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e” with 1,783,151) by nearly 900,000 plays. It held a lead of about 230,000 on Sunday.

Although it has not been quite as dominant on Apple Music, it is still faring well on the platform. The song takes #6 on the platform’s daily Global Chart and #10 on the Daily US Chart, in each case besting all but a selection of tracks from the new J. Cole album.

good 4 uolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ian Flanigan & Blake Shelton’s “Grow Up” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Performance

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Has Been Added By Z100 New York