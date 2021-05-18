Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Chris Stapleton’s #1 hit “Starting Over” garnered ample interest at country radio this week.

Picked up by 44 Mediabase-monitored stations, Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Tyler Rich’s “Better Than You’re Used To,” which landed at 16 stations, earns second place on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck add board.

Callista Clark’s “It’s ‘Cause I Am” lands in third with 11 new pickups. With 10 adds each, Maddie & Tae’s “Woman You Got” and Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable country options: Cam’s “Till There’s Nothing Left” (6th-most), Caroline Jones’ “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” (7th-most), Brothers Osborne’s “I’m Not For Everyone” (8th-most, tie), Joe Nichols’ “Home Run” (8th-most, tie), Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s “Shallow” (8th-most, tie), and Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” (8th-most, tie).