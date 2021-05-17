Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Jumps To #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

After debuting at #14 on Friday’s US Spotify Streaming Chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” ascended to #4 on Saturday’s listing.

Sunday, it moved up to #1 on the chart.

Indeed, “good 4 u” led the way in American streams, generating 1,974,756 US plays on Sunday, May 15. The song follows “drivers license” in becoming Rodrigo’s second Spotify #1.

The new Rodrigo single additionally rose one place to #4 on the Global Spotify Chart, courtesy of its 4,779,751 worldwide plays.

Along with faring well on Spotify, “good 4 u” has entered the Top 5 on US iTunes and the Top 15 on US and Global Apple Music. It has also been posting mammoth YouTube numbers (the video view count is over 23 million at press time) and attracting airplay at the pop radio format.