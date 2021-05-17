Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Rises Again, Entering Top 50 On US & Global Spotify Charts

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” continued its upward ascent Sunday, rising into the Top 50 on the US and Global Spotify charts.

Up twenty three places from the prior chart, “Build A Bitch” grabs #48 on the US Spotify listing for Sunday, May 16. The buzzy track received 395,228 daily American streams. The song concurrently jumps twenty-seven places to #50 on the global listing. “Build A Bitch” received 1,467,073 on Sunday — its third day in the market.

“Build A Bitch” is also connecting with listeners in the Philippines. The song rises to #6 on the chart for Poarch’s birth nation, courtesy of its 165,276 Sunday streams.

In a move that should only increase its undeniable momentum, “Build A Bitch” has earned a spot on the platform’s leading Today’s Top Hits playlist.

“Build A Bitch” is also a major force on YouTube; the striking video has already amassed over 45 million views.