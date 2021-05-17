in TV News

BTS, Chloe Bailey, Sofia Carson, Tinashe, More Confirmed For “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series

Meet this summer’s “GMA” concert performers.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - BTS perform live on "Good Morning America," Wednesday, September 26, 2018 on the ABC Television Network. GMA (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) BTS

With the summer of 2021 approaching, ABC just announced a star-studded lineup for its “Good Morning America” summer concert series.

The series — billed as a virtual event in 2021 — commences on May 28 with superstar group BTS. The current schedule has the series running until late August, with names like Bebe Rexha, Chloe Bailey, G-Eazy, Karol G, The Wallflowers, Glass Animals, Leon Bridges, Sofia Carson, Tinashe, Sebastian Yatra, and Bastille set to perform.

The full list of performers follows. Maluma and Anitta are each also confirmed to be part of the series, but dates have not yet been confirmed for their performances.

May 28 – BTS #BTSonGMA

June 4 – Bebe Rexha #BebeRexhaOnGMA

June 11 – Shaggy, Sean Paul & Spice #ShaggyOnGMA, #SeanPaulOnGMA, #SpiceOnGMA

June 18 – Chance the Rapper #ChanceOnGMA

June 21 – Chloe Bailey #ChloeOnGMA

June 24 – DJ D-Nice & NE-YO #NEYOonGMA, #DJDNiceOnGMA

June 25 – G-Eazy #GEAZYonGMA

July 2 – Lady A #LadyAonGMA

July 5 – Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley #JimmieAllenOnGMA, #PaisleyOnGMA

July 7 – Karol G #KarolGonGMA

July 9 – Pitbull #PitbullOnGMA

July 13 – The Wallflowers #WallflowersOnGMA

July 16 – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer #GreenDayOnGMA, #FallOutBoyOnGMA, #WeezerOnGMA

July 20 – Glass Animals #GlassAnimalsOnGMA

July 23 – Dierks Bentley #DierksOnGMA

July 27 – Leon Bridges #LeonBridgesOnGMA

July 29 – Sofia Carson #SofiaOnGMA

July 30 –Old Dominion #OldDominionOnGMA

August 9 – Tinashe #TinasheOnGMA

August 11 – Sebastían Yatra #SebastianOnGMA

August 13 – Sheryl Crow #SherylCrowOnGMA

August 23 – Bastille #BastilleOnGMA

