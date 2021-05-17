BTS, Chloe Bailey, Sofia Carson, Tinashe, More Confirmed For “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series

With the summer of 2021 approaching, ABC just announced a star-studded lineup for its “Good Morning America” summer concert series.
The series — billed as a virtual event in 2021 — commences on May 28 with superstar group BTS. The current schedule has the series running until late August, with names like Bebe Rexha, Chloe Bailey, G-Eazy, Karol G, The Wallflowers, Glass Animals, Leon Bridges, Sofia Carson, Tinashe, Sebastian Yatra, and Bastille set to perform.
The full list of performers follows. Maluma and Anitta are each also confirmed to be part of the series, but dates have not yet been confirmed for their performances.
May 28 – BTS #BTSonGMA
June 4 – Bebe Rexha #BebeRexhaOnGMA
June 11 – Shaggy, Sean Paul & Spice #ShaggyOnGMA, #SeanPaulOnGMA, #SpiceOnGMA
June 18 – Chance the Rapper #ChanceOnGMA
June 21 – Chloe Bailey #ChloeOnGMA
June 24 – DJ D-Nice & NE-YO #NEYOonGMA, #DJDNiceOnGMA
June 25 – G-Eazy #GEAZYonGMA
July 2 – Lady A #LadyAonGMA
July 5 – Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley #JimmieAllenOnGMA, #PaisleyOnGMA
July 7 – Karol G #KarolGonGMA
July 9 – Pitbull #PitbullOnGMA
July 13 – The Wallflowers #WallflowersOnGMA
July 16 – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer #GreenDayOnGMA, #FallOutBoyOnGMA, #WeezerOnGMA
July 20 – Glass Animals #GlassAnimalsOnGMA
July 23 – Dierks Bentley #DierksOnGMA
July 27 – Leon Bridges #LeonBridgesOnGMA
July 29 – Sofia Carson #SofiaOnGMA
July 30 –Old Dominion #OldDominionOnGMA
August 9 – Tinashe #TinasheOnGMA
August 11 – Sebastían Yatra #SebastianOnGMA
August 13 – Sheryl Crow #SherylCrowOnGMA
August 23 – Bastille #BastilleOnGMA
