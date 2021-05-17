in TV News

Chayce Beckham’s Original Single “23” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “American Idol” Performance

Beckham performed the song on Sunday’s episode.

AMERICAN IDOL - "418 (My Personal Idol/Artist Singles)" - "American Idol" gets closer to crowning its winner as the top four become the top three who will head to the finale on a live coast-to-coast episode airing SUNDAY, MAY 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) RYAN SEACREST, CHAYCE BECKHAM, CASEY BISHOP, WILLIE SPENCE, GRACE KINSTLER

During Sunday’s episode, the remaining “American Idol” contestants each performed their prospective coronation singles.

In contestant Chayce Beckham’s case, the performance sent his song flying to the top of the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“23,” the original song, retains the #1 position as of press time at 12:50AM ET Sunday morning.

The other three “Idol” originals are also charting prominently at press time.

Although she was eliminated, Casey Bishop’s “Love Me, Leave Me” clearly found an audience. The song is presently #20 on the chart.

Grace Kinstler’s “Love Someone” currently holds #26 on the chart, and Willie Spence’s “Never Be Alone” is at #32.

Beckham, Kinstler, and Spence will be competing in next week’s finale.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

