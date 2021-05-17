Chayce Beckham’s Original Single “23” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “American Idol” Performance

During Sunday’s episode, the remaining “American Idol” contestants each performed their prospective coronation singles.

In contestant Chayce Beckham’s case, the performance sent his song flying to the top of the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“23,” the original song, retains the #1 position as of press time at 12:50AM ET Sunday morning.

The other three “Idol” originals are also charting prominently at press time.

Although she was eliminated, Casey Bishop’s “Love Me, Leave Me” clearly found an audience. The song is presently #20 on the chart.

Grace Kinstler’s “Love Someone” currently holds #26 on the chart, and Willie Spence’s “Never Be Alone” is at #32.

Beckham, Kinstler, and Spence will be competing in next week’s finale.