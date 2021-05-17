Blake Shelton Performing On May 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Five Days After Interview Appearance

As previously reported, Blake Shelton will be the lead interview guest on the May 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That will not, however, be his only May 2021 appearance on the NBC late-night show.

According to new listings, Shelton will also appear as a musical guest on the May 24 edition of the episode. Shelton’s performance will close an episode that also features Dave Grohl.

In addition to the upcoming season finale of “The Voice,” Shelton’s appearances will offer support for his new album “Body Language.” The eagerly anticipated release arrives on May 21.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, May 17: Guests include P!nk, Eric Bana and musical guests Natti Natasha & Becky G. Show #1464

Tuesday, May 18: Guests include Chris Rock, WILLOW and musical guest WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Show #1465

Wednesday, May 19: Guests include Blake Shelton, Fran Lebowitz** and musical guests Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae. Show #1466

Thursday, May 20: Guests include Tina Fey and musical guest Dayglow. Show #1467

Friday, May 21: Guests include Constance Wu and musical guest Lord Huron ft. Allison Ponthier. Show #1468

Monday, May 24: Guests include Dave Grohl and musical guest Blake Shelton. Show #1469

**Note: NBC originally announced Horatio Sanz for the May 19 episode, and he still appears on the official website. He is not, however, present in the newest press listings.