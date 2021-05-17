Coldplay’s “Higher Power” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” which took second place on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board, moves into first place this week.

The Coldplay single won support from another 19 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Each added by 16 stations, P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” tie for second.

An add count of 13 slots Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” in fourth place, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” takes fifth with 5 adds.

With 3 adds each, Ariana Grande’s “pov,” Ben Platt’s “Imagine,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” tie for sixth.