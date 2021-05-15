in Music News

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Makes US & Global Spotify Charts, Crosses 20 Million Video Views, Receives Radio Airplay

The debut single received ample first-day interest.

Bella Poarch by Simone Komine | Build A Bitch-era publicity photo (courtesy of Warner Records Press)

Bella Poarch’s debut single “Build A Bitch” found a sizable opening day audience on Spotify, earning positions on the US and Global charts for Friday, May 14.

The single, Poarch’s debut as a Warner Records artist, earns #130 on the US Spotify chart with its 283,616 American opening day streams. The track meanwhile garnered 898,966 worldwide streams on Friday, yielding a #147 debut on the Global Spotify chart.

As previously reported, the accompanying music video has also caught fire on YouTube. “Build A Bitch” remains in the Top 10 on YouTube’s Trending Chart, and the view count exceeds 20 million as of 11AM ET Saturday morning.

Two radio stations also showed some opening day love, with San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW and SiriusXM Hits 1 each providing 3 spins by the end of Friday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

