Jay B & Sokodomo’s “Switch It Up,” Katy Perry’s “Electric,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Make Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

It’s officially New Music Friday for the week of May 14, and several new releases are making an impact on the US iTunes sales chart.

Jay B’s “Switch It Up (featuring sokodomo),” Katy Perry’s “Electric,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” all have Top 10 positions as of press time at 11:15AM ET Friday.

“Switch It Up” currently sits at #6 on the chart, while “Electric” holds the #8 position. “Good 4 u,” the most recent addition to the Top 10, occupies the #10 position.

As previously reported, Nicki Minaj also has ample representation in the Top 10. Three songs from her repackaged “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape hold Top 10 positions, with “Seeing Green” and “Fractions” at #1 and #2, respectively.