WILLOW Scheduled For Interview, Performance On May 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

WILLOW (Smith) will have a big role on the Tuesday, May 18 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist, who recently released a new Travis Barker collaboration entitled “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.

Her appearance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interview with comedy icon Chris Rock.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Thalia (May 11), J.PERIOD ft. Black Thought, Tiffany Gouché and Dave Chappelle (May 12), Conway the Machine ft. J.I.D & Ludacris (May 13), Alan Jackson (May 14), and Natti Natasha and Becky G (May 17). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, May 11: Guests include Joel McHale, Thalia and musical guest Thalia. Show #1460

Wednesday, May 12: Guests include Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser and musical guest J.PERIOD ft. Black Thought & Tiffany Gouché with narration by Dave Chappelle. Show #1461

Thursday, May 13: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Conway the Machine ft. J.I.D & Ludacris. Show #1462

Friday, May 14: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Fred Armisen and musical guest Alan Jackson. Show #1463

Monday, May 17: Guests include P!nk, Eric Bana and musical guests Natti Natasha & Becky G. Show #1464

Tuesday, May 18: Guests include Chris Rock, WILLOW and musical guest WILLOW. Show #1465