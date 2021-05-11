in TV News

Pink Returning For Chat, “All I Know So Far” Performance On May 13 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The episode will also feature Oprah Winfrey.

Pink by Andrew MacPherson | RCA Records Press Photo

P!nk appeared for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and fans will not have to wait long for her next performance.

According to newly released listings, the superstar entertainer will make another appearance on Thursday, May 13.

The listing says that P!nk will appear for another chat, this time touching on her Billboard Music Awards Icon honor. She will also deliver a “special performance” of her new single “All I Know So Far.”

As previously reported, the May 13 “Ellen” will feature an interview with Oprah. This week’s other guests include the “Mom” cast (May 12), Machine Gun Kelly (May 12), guest host Chrissy Teigen (May 14), Whitney Cummings (May 14), Madeline Brewer (May 14), and Pepper Teigen (May 14).

