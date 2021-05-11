Saweetie’s “Fast (Motion)” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Saweetie’s “Fast (Motion)” unsurprisingly earns first place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio add board.
The new single won support from 44 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The healthy showing of support positions “Fast” to make rapid airplay chart moves in the coming weeks.
Picked up by 41 stations, DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get (featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” registers as a strong second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.
Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap” follows in third with 13 pickups, and Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” grabs fourth place with its 12 adds.
A playlist pickup for 8 stations, Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” ranks as fifth-most added.
