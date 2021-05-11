in Music News

Saweetie’s “Fast (Motion)” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” also picked up a healthy amount of support.

Saweetie by Brian "Spazz" Contreras (Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records)

Saweetie’s “Fast (Motion)” unsurprisingly earns first place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio add board.

The new single won support from 44 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The healthy showing of support positions “Fast” to make rapid airplay chart moves in the coming weeks.

Picked up by 41 stations, DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get (featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” registers as a strong second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap” follows in third with 13 pickups, and Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” grabs fourth place with its 12 adds.

A playlist pickup for 8 stations, Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” ranks as fifth-most added.

biadj khaledfast (motion)gunnalil babylil durksaweetiesoulja boyyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

WILLOW Scheduled For Interview, Performance On May 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon