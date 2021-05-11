Coldplay’s “Higher Power” received a tidal wave of early support from alternative radio.
Picked up by 58 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, the new single ranks as the week’s most added song.
It was not, however, the only high-profile new release to make a big impact. Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” also fared well, earning second-most added with 50 playlist pickups.
Kings Of Leon’s “Echoing,” which landed at 14 stations, takes third place on this week’s Mediabase alternative add board. Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” follows in fourth with 13 adds, and an add count of 9 slots Machine Gun Kelly’s “love race (featuring Kellin Quinn)” in fifth.
One CommentLeave a Reply
One Ping
Pingback:Coldplay’s “Higher Power” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song – ATS HOT RADIO
Loading…