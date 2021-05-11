in Music News

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” also received a healthy showing of support.

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” received a tidal wave of early support from alternative radio.

Picked up by 58 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, the new single ranks as the week’s most added song.

It was not, however, the only high-profile new release to make a big impact. Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” also fared well, earning second-most added with 50 playlist pickups.

Kings Of Leon’s “Echoing,” which landed at 14 stations, takes third place on this week’s Mediabase alternative add board. Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” follows in fourth with 13 adds, and an add count of 9 slots Machine Gun Kelly’s “love race (featuring Kellin Quinn)” in fifth.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

