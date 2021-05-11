Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Yet Again Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop Radio

For the third time in four weeks, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The collaboration won support from another 29 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The new playlist pickups will surely help “You” continue its ascent up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 25 new pop stations, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” follows in third place with 23 adds, while an add count of 22 slots NF’s “Just Like You” in fourth. Credited with 20 adds, Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” takes fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” (17 adds, 6th-most), Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Coldplay’s “Higher Power” (12 adds, 9th-most), and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” (9 adds, 10th-most).