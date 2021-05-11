in Music News

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Yet Again Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop Radio

“You” returns to the top of the pop radio add board.

You single cover | Epic

For the third time in four weeks, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The collaboration won support from another 29 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The new playlist pickups will surely help “You” continue its ascent up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 25 new pop stations, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” follows in third place with 23 adds, while an add count of 22 slots NF’s “Just Like You” in fourth. Credited with 20 adds, Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” takes fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” (17 adds, 6th-most), Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Coldplay’s “Higher Power” (12 adds, 9th-most), and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” (9 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Girl In Red, ITZY Enter Top 5 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following Album Releases

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song