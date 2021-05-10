in TV News

FINNEAS To Mentor Contestants, Perform With Ashe On May 16 “American Idol”

FINNEAS will have a big role on this coming week’s “American Idol.”

FINNEAS & Ashe - Till Forever Falls Apart video screen | Mom+Pop

Grammy-winning artist FINNEAS will contribute notably to the May 16 edition of “American Idol.”

According to ABC, “FINNEAS will mentor the finalists who will be grouped to perform two of his songs, ‘Break My Heart Again’ and ‘What They’ll Say About Us.'”

The Top 5 will perform two additional songs each; one choice will be inspired by their personal idol, and the other will be the debut of their potential winner’s single — each with production from a noteworthy industry figure.

In addition to working behind the scenes, FINNEAS will perform “Till Forever Falls Apart” in collaboration with Ashe.

The episode will conclude with the elimination announcement, narrowing the field of five to three.

