Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” Remains #1 Song In America, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,”The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” Top 10

“Save Your Tears” spends a second week at #1.

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd - Save Your Tears video screen | Republic

Update: Billboard has issued an update, revising some of the previously reported positions for this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Initially reported as the #10 song, The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “Without You” actually takes #8 this week. Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” which Billboard first said was #9, actually debuts at #10.

The changes not affect the previously reported Top 5: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” at #1, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” at #2, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” at #3, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” at #4, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” at #5.
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” spends another week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Powered by another round of strong streaming, sales, and radio, “Save Your Tears” spends a second week as the #1 song in America. As the Ariana Grande remix contributed a sufficient amount of activity, she retains credit on the chart entry this week.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” holds at #2, while Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” stays at #3. Up one place, Dua Lipa’s enduring “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” reaches a new high of #4.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” concurrently rises one spot to a new high of #5.

— Two songs make their first Top 10 appearances this week. Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” debuts at #9, while The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” jumps thirteen spots to a new high of #10. The Cyrus remix played a big role in the jump, and she accordingly earns credit on the chart entry.

